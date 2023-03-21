Can't find your favourite Bollywood song on Spotify? Here's why
If you are a fan of Bollywood music and have been listening to your favourite songs on the music streaming app Spotify, you are in for a shock. Hundreds of Bollywood songs have reportedly vanished from the app. According to media reports, Spotify has stated that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks after the old agreement expired.
So hit numbers like Malhari from Bajirao Mastani to Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and many other fan favourite songs are no longer available on the app as they have been deleted.
It has led to several user's playlists getting visibly shorter. The listeners only released that the songs were missing after they hit play.
Spotify has mentioned on its website that it does not provide access to all the music and podcasts in the world.
Like most other streaming services, it makes licensing deals with publishers and rights owners so it's allowed to provide their tracks.
It's a similar system to apps like Netflix, where titles will disappear before popping up on a rival service. In case of Bollywood music, contracts expire.