Can't find your favourite Bollywood song on Spotify? Here's why

If you are a fan of Bollywood music and have been listening to your favourite songs on the music streaming app Spotify, you are in for a shock. Hundreds of Bollywood songs have reportedly vanished from the app. According to media reports, Spotify has stated that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks after the old agreement expired.



So hit numbers like Malhari from Bajirao Mastani to Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and many other fan favourite songs are no longer available on the app as they have been deleted.