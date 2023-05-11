Calm Down singer Rema in India, surprised with grand welcome in Mumbai

Nigerian musician Rema, who is best known for his super hit song “Calm Down” is now in India. The singer is all set to entertain Indian fans with concerts scheduled in three cities – New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The singer was spotted in Mumbai ahead of his first concert as part of Rema Calm Down India Tour.

Overwhelmed with all the love he has been getting at the airport in India, Rema said he didn’t know he enjoyed so much fandom in the country. In videos that have made their way to social media, Rema was dressed in a green-hooded jacket with jeans. Several fans surrounded the musician as he exited the airport.

Rema took to Instagram stories to share the clips. His first post read, “Finally!” He also added the location as the Mumbai airport. “The love is HUGE wow,” he wrote next.