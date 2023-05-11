Calm Down singer Rema in India, surprised with grand welcome in Mumbai
Story highlights
"Calm Down" singer Rema is in India to perform in three cities.
"Calm Down" singer Rema is in India to perform in three cities.
Nigerian musician Rema, who is best known for his super hit song “Calm Down” is now in India. The singer is all set to entertain Indian fans with concerts scheduled in three cities – New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The singer was spotted in Mumbai ahead of his first concert as part of Rema Calm Down India Tour.
Overwhelmed with all the love he has been getting at the airport in India, Rema said he didn’t know he enjoyed so much fandom in the country. In videos that have made their way to social media, Rema was dressed in a green-hooded jacket with jeans. Several fans surrounded the musician as he exited the airport.
Rema took to Instagram stories to share the clips. His first post read, “Finally!” He also added the location as the Mumbai airport. “The love is HUGE wow,” he wrote next.
The singer also shared a picture of himself wearing a turban, and wrote in another post, “Ok I need an Indian Name asap!”
The Rema Calm Down India Tour will take place in three cities in India. It will start in New Delhi on May 12 at JLN Stadium. His next event is in Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome, and the tour will conclude in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.
Reports suggest that Rema will wear an ensemble created by Indian designer Manish Malhotra for his shows.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.