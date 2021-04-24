Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, on Friday, added her celebrity status to a growing band of Republicans seeking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose business-disrupting pandemic response has fueled a recall drive.



Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor`s "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling.

"Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media.

From marriages, nudes to epic fights: Iconic moments from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'



"I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom`s disastrous time as governor," she said.

Before transitioning in 2015, Jenner`s achievements included winning the men`s decathlon event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Other Republicans in the recall race include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former U.S. Representative Doug Ose.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', 'Ozark': 7 shows coming to an end in 2021

Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento.

Donate today and join the fight! https://t.co/lNGPyr1dxu #RecallGavin — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021 ×

California`s secretary of state is in the process of verifying the signatures necessary to force Newsom into a recall election. If there is one, voters would be asked whether the governor should be recalled and if so, who should succeed him.