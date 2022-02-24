BTS Suga's Spotify account hacked! Netizens react to Bhojpuri song added to his profile

After Twitter, Instagram and Facebook now hackers have their eyes on the streaming platforms.



K-pop band BTS enjoys a huge fan following in the whole world, including Indians. On Wednesday, BTS member Suga's name was trending on top in India after a small glitch on his Spotify profile.



This all started after a few fans noticed an unusual song in the BTS rapper's official Spotify profile, 'Suga Song'. Interestingly, it was a Bhojpuri song that was apparently about Lord Shiva.

Suga aka Min Yoongi’s Spotify account was reportedly hacked and the hackers left behind a Bhojpuri song letting all the netizens guess that the hacking was done by an Indian local. Suga's profile hacking quickly become a heated conversation on social media.

For the unversed, the Bhojpuri language is mainly spoken in the northern-eastern part of India and the Terai region of Nepal.



Following this, taking to Twitter, the fans shared several tweets asking about the song and who had hacked his account, while others made fun of the BTS and shared hilarious memes on them.

A Twitter user wrote, "Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing." "Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there," another comment read.



Another user wrote, “OMG a Bhojpuri song uploaded as Suga Song under Suga profile on Spotify. Who did this show yourself?"

Check it out:

