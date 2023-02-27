BTS ARMY is convinced that singer V is hinting at a new project with his new post on Instagram

BTS fans popularly known as the ARMY is certain that the band's member V is coming back with a new project. V treated fans to a photo dump on Instagram. On Monday, V aka Kim Tae-hyung shared a series of photographs of himself on Instagram which has made fans speculate if the singer is teasing a new project. The BTS singer also dropped a photo of Hotel Transylvania character Dennis Dracula Loughran. V also added a clip of a young girl singing You've Got a Friend in Me. The post has a closeup image of V where his face is only partially visible. V can be seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a cream blazer and sitting on a couch looking sideways in another photo. Several people were seen talking and standing around him in the room in the monochrome photo.

In another photo, V is seen sitting near a window on a chair in the next photo. The singer also gave a glimpse of a crowd seemingly at a shoot location at night. One of the pictures also gave a partial glimpse of V as he sat in a room. V also gave a peek at his hotel room in one photo. The singer also posted a photo of himself as he stood in a room shirtless. Though V didn't caption the post, he added a disguised face emoji.



Several fans took to Twitter to dissect the photo dump. A person tweeted, "I feel like he's going to play a character in hotel Transylvania idk tho." "He’s teasing us, new project," said one fan. "Tae always gives me those vibes that he must have been a Parisian in his past life," read a comment. "Is he recording something??? What is he hinting with these?" asked another person. "Something big from Tae is coming. I feel it," wrote a Twitter user.



V, currently, features in Jinny's Kitchen, a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn's Kitchen.