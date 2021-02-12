Britney Spears' father Jamie to remain co-conservator according to new judgement

After a lot of tussle over Britney Spears’ custody, her father, Jamie Spears continues to serve as co-conservator with Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California.

According to People, objections raised by Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated were rejected.

Jamie's objections over language in a proposed order of co-conservatorship filed by Britney's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingram III, were also denied. He had apparently wanted "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."

Jamie Spears’ lawyer had argued: "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue.”

His lawyers also say that on Thursday it was clear that "his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her" was apparent to the court.

Bessemer and Jamie are expected to work together on a budget and investment plans for Britney's estate, according to Variety.

Additional hearings have been scheduled for March 17 and April 27. Britney Spears conservatorship to continue till 2021 with her father as her conservator