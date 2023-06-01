Britney Spears approves her two sons moving out of LA with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears's two teenage sons are moving away from Los Angeles to a quiet life in Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline. The singer, who is married to Sam Asghari, seems to be okay with the shift as she wants the best for her two children.

According to sources close to the singer, Britney "loves her children and wants them to be happy." The source noted that the debacle began over a 'false' dispute.

Federline attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan has told People that Spears has approved of the move.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the LA microscope," Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

Earlier in May, Federline announced that his family was moving to the tropical island, which prompted Spear's camp to slam the narrative that she was against the move.

Spears and Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. During their three-year relationship, they had sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

The speculation about Spears having a strained relationship with her boys gained momentum when her boys missed her intimate backyard wedding to Asghari last year. The wedding was attended by the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.



At the time, Federline's attorney said that Kevin and the boys were "really happy for Britney" and wished the couple "the best for their future moving forward."

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance," Mark Vincent Kaplan said. Spears reportedly was keen to have her sons by her side on her big day.

Her sons though spoke about their absence from the wedding during an interview a few months later.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," Jayden said during an interview with filmmaker Daphne Barak. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Jayden also added there was "no hate" for his mom.

"I 100% think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."