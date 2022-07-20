'Bridgerton' announces production of season 3 with new cast video, watch

Dearest gentle reader, 'Bridgerton' is all set to return for the third season. On Wednesday, Netflix teased fans with a video featuring some of the cast members as it announced that the filming of the third season has begun in London.

The newest instalment is set to follow the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) both of whom appear right at the end of the video announcing that season 3 is being filmed.



What more! The series has also new additions in terms of casting. Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) will be part of the ton this season, according to a report in People.



The video, meanwhile, opens with Jonathan Bailey gesturing with his fingers third season and then also features other actors of the show including, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Hannah Dodd (who joins as Francesca Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) Jessie and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich).

Watch the video here:

The official premiere date is not yet known although the third season is not likely to air before 2023.



The second season featured Anthony Bridgerton and his love story with Kate Sharma played by Simone Ashley, who has confirmed her presence in the new season.