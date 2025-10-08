/UK PM Keir Starmer visits Yash Raj Studio, watches a film with Rani Mukerji

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studio on Wednesday during his visit to Mumbai. YRF is considered one of the most prominent production houses in Bollywood, with its studio serving as a key hub for the Indian film industry.

During his visit to the YRF studios, Kramer met Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. Mukerji is married to YRF head Aditya Chopra and is one of the top actresses of Bollywood.

Mukerji gave Starmer a visit to the YRF studio during his visit. The PM also watched a movie with the actor and Widhani.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kramer’s visit to Mumbai

The visit aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting collaboration between the British and Indian film industries. Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.

His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

Security arrangements were increased in key locations ahead of the UK PM’s visit to the studio.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani along with PM Starmer and Rani Mukerji Photograph: (X)

Starmer’s visit is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.

Starmer also participated in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground in South Mumbai on Wednesday.