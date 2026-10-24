/Udta Teer box office collection day 1: How much did Ayushmann Khurrana’s spy comedy earn?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer hit theatres on October 23 (Friday). Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover. The film has garnered attention following its release, with netizens praising its storyline and the cast's performances. Here's how much the spy comedy has earned on its opening day at the box office.

Udta Teer box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected a net of Rs 4.10 crore on day 1 across 6,265 shows. This brings the film’s total gross collection in India to Rs 4.83 crore so far. Overseas collection data has not yet been reported.

The film registered an overall theatre occupancy of 15.65% on Friday. It started at 5.08% in the morning and then rose to 14.46% in the afternoon. In the evening, it witnessed a slight dip to 13.77% occupancy; however, it caught pace at night, reaching 25.00% occupancy.

As per the state-wise breakdown, the film recorded around 12.0% occupancy across 966 shows in the National Capital Region (NCR), with Mumbai registering an overall occupancy of 14.5% across 546 shows. Chennai had the highest occupancy at 55.7% across 12 shows, while Bengaluru and Lucknow saw occupancies of 26% and 11.3% across 136 and 144 shows, respectively.

WION's review of Udta Teer

WION's film critic Shomini Sen reviewed the film and wrote in her verdict, which read, “The problem with Udta Teer is that while it starts on a promising note, with gags and jokes galore, it soon realises its theme is patriotism and thus takes a sharp turn and becomes serious and rather boring. If it were brave enough to go the extra mile, the film would have been thoroughly enjoyable. But Aakash Kaushik sticks to the basics and never dares to tread uncharted territory, as it hints initially, thus never flexing its full potential as a story.” Read the full review here.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer is a spy comedy film directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan star in the lead roles, and the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The story follows Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who enters India, suffers memaory loss after an accident, and mistakenly believes he is an Indian patriot. The cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar and the late Mukul Dev.