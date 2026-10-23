/Udta Teer X review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s spy comedy gets a thumbs-up from netizens; call it a 'full entertainer'

Udta Teer X reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are back on the big screen with the spy-comedy drama Udta Teer. Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film was released in cinemas on October 23 and also stars Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Ram Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover alongside Khurrana and Khan. As the first-day first shows wrapped up, cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions after watching the film's storyline, performances, and climax. While some praised Khurrana's comic timing, others had mixed opinions about the film. Here's how netizens are reacting to Udta Teer.

Udta Teer X reviews

Udta Teer has finally arrived in theatres on Friday. After watching the first-day, first-show screenings, critics and audiences quickly shared their reviews on X (formerly known as Twitter), discussing the film’s storyline, the cast’s performances, and the overall cinematic experience.

One user called the film a decent watch and praised director Akash Kaushik for his unique storyline. The review is read as, "UDTA TEER is a decent entertainer. Comedy of errors is a tough genre to crack, especially in today’s times. But Akash Kaushik and his team get it right. The comedy of mistaken identities doesn’t make too many mistakes while telling its own story!"

It further continued, “Ayushmann Khurrana does a wonderful job and the same can be said of the ensemble, especially Rahul Bose. Sara Ali Khan lends good support. This is one of those rare films where almost every character leaves a mark. Full marks to the casting director!”

Calling it a "A SPY COMEDY PACKED WITH LAUGHS & SURPRISES!" one X user penned a lengthy review, which read, "Udta Teer brings together comedy, action and a desi spy story with plenty of entertaining moments. The film’s biggest strength is its ability to mix humour with a patriotic flavour, making it an enjoyable Bollywood entertainer."

Lauding the perfoamnce by Ayushman Khurrana, the user wrote, "Ayushmann Khurrana is a major highlight. His natural comic timing, expressive acting and ability to handle unusual characters make him a great fit for this kind of role. He knows how to turn even an awkward situation into an entertaining moment."

One user shared a video review of the film, calling it a “full entertainer” packed with twists, turns and non-stop comedy. The user also praised Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance and comic timing, saying they add to the film’s fun and entertainment value. Here's the video,

Another X user rated the film 4 out of 5 stars and described it as “100% ENTERTAINMENT GUARANTEED.” The user also highlighted several key points in their review, which read as, "A Pakistani spy who loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian intelligence officer. He remembers his patriotism but forgets which country he originally served. What follows is a hilarious series of events packed with comedy, action, drama, romance and unexpected twists."

It continued, "The film has at least seven to eight outstanding comic sequences that will leave you laughing uncontrollably. The hospital sequence featuring Rahul Bose, the interval sequence involving Mukul Dev, and the hilarious portions featuring Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover are hilarious…."

One X user praised Udta Teer’s storyline for its clean comedy, sharp editing and engaging pace. Calling its first half entertaining, the review read, "#UdtaTeer 1st half review: The story feels fresh, the situations and ideas created for the comedy are very interesting, something I’ve not seen before. The comedy is clean, yet funny. It’s edited well and doesn’t feel stretched at all. So far all good!"

Another user reviewed the film and wrote, "Udta Teer is one of the most unique, entertaining and intelligently written and directed films of 2026. You can call it a spy comedy that consistently succeeds in making the audience laugh."

It further continued, "The film features several hilarious sequences that will leave you in splits, particularly an extended scene involving Rahul Bose [ it features one of the most iconic kissing scene which will be remembered for years 😁] . There are also multiple moments where the Pakistani Army and terrorists are mocked through clever meta-references, our padosis wil hate those sceens. Even the famous Twitter hashtag #PKMB finds a place in the narrative. Writer-director Akash Kaushik deserves immense credit for his bold and unconventional storytelling."

Giving it a green flag for the audience who haven't watched the film, one user said that the Udta Teer passed the test with flying colours. The review read, "I went into the cinema hall with a hint of apprehension. Whether an urban #SpyComedy would hold my attention for more than 2 hours? But #UdtaTeer passed the test with flying colours."

It further continued, "Akash A Kaushik as a director has chosen an unconventional idea but he has layered the screenplay with zany situations and colorful characters. The tone is quirky but the storytelling is adequately mainstream that cater to the hoi polloi."

WION's review of Udta Teer

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and wrote in her verdict, which read, “The problem with Udta Teer is that while it starts on a promising note, with gags and jokes galore, it soon realises its theme is patriotism and thus takes a sharp turn and becomes serious and rather boring. If it were brave enough to go the extra mile, the film would have been thoroughly enjoyable. But Aakash Kaushik sticks to the basics and never dares to tread uncharted territory, as it hints initially, thus never flexing its full potential as a story.” Read the full review here.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer is a spy comedy film directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The story follows Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who enters India, suffers memory loss after an accident, and mistakenly believes he is an Indian patriot. The cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar and the late Mukul Dev.

The latest update on Udta Teer follows Nepal’s official ban on public screenings of the film. Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology decided this after a review by Nepal's Central Film Censor Board.

It is believed that the ban is imposed under Section 8(3), which restricts films that harm national security, peace, public order, harmony among communities, or relations with friendly nations.