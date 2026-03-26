/The end for Teddy and Owen: Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver reportedly exiting Grey’s Anatomy

Dr Owen Hunt is leaving Grey Sloan Hospital. Actor Kevin McKidd and his on-screen ex-wife and friend, Kim Raver, who plays Dr Teddy Altman, are set to bid farewell to the popular show Grey’s Anatomy at the end of Season 22, which is currently airing. Their exit marks a major milestone in the long-running medical drama, as the actors played key characters for over a decade.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both actors will make their final appearance in the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy. The final episode of Season 22 will air on May 7. The show has reportedly already wrapped production and fans are now anticipating an emotional farewell.

Kevin McKidd announces his exit from Grey’s Anatomy

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Kevin McKidd announced his exit in a post on Instagram and wrote that he spent, "18 seasons and 18 years on the show.” The actor called it a significant part of his life. He shared that he had initially come in hoping for an opportunity but ended up finding a home, a family, and a place that shaped him in ways he is still coming to understand.

The actor wrote, "Playing Owen Hunt has been one of the great privileges of my career, in front of the camera and behind it. I’m deeply grateful to @shondarhimes for trusting me with him (sic)."

"Long before any of this, I was just a young actor from Scotland, grafting. Wondering if it was ever going to happen. Taking the knocks, the rejections all of it (sic)," he added.

McKidd wrote that if someone is in that place right now, they should keep going, as one never really knows where it might lead. He added that the work people put in quietly, even when no one is watching, does count.

He described the moment as a goodbye for now, saying it was time for him to build something of his own from the ground up, tell new stories and carry forward everything he had learned into the next chapter. He also expressed pride in what they had created together.

McKidd also thanked the team and said the crew was the heart of the show and extended his love to the cast and acknowledged the team of writers for their work.

He ended by thanking the fans for staying with them and caring as deeply as they did.

Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Teddy Altman's journey in Grey’s Anatomy

Kevin McKidd joined the series back in 2008 during Season 5 and quickly became a key part of the show. Over the years, he not only played Dr Owen Hunt but also stepped behind the camera, making his directorial debut in Season 7. Since then, he has directed 48 episodes and is set to direct his final episode as part of the Season 22 finale.

His co-star, actress Kim Raver entered the show in 2009 in a recurring role before she became a series regular. She has been a regular on the show since 2017. Like McKidd, she also explored directing, helming three episodes during her time on the show.