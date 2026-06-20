/‘Salman Khan isn’t god’: Kaala Hiran director says that the movie is not based on the actor's poaching case

On Friday, the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing on actor Salman Khan’s plea seeking a stay on the film Kala Hiran: The Battle of Legacy, which is allegedly based on Khan’s infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The film was announced on May 30 with a poster featuring a character bearing a resemblance to Khan. A day later, the actor’s team took action and approached the court against the film. However, the actor will have to wait.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amid the legal dispute, director Bharat S. Shrinate said the film is not based on Salman’s life and that the actor cannot stop them.



“The bracelet isn’t a patented accessory. If Salman feels that only he can wear it, he should get it patented. That bracelet shouldn’t be made available anywhere else in the world. I completely disagree with the narrative that this film or this character is based on Salman. Our character isn’t Salman Khan. This is just a film!”

Also read: Salman Khan denied immediate relief over Kala Hiran movie; court orders actor to provide more documents

Delhi HC refuses urgent relief in Kala Hiran film case

On Friday, the case was heard by Justice Madhu Jain during the court’s vacation bench. The actor’s team had to wait, as the judge postponed the hearing on his case against the film Kala Hiran.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Khan, sought interim relief from the Court, saying that the makers of the movie were exploiting the actor’s identity and life story without consent.

“He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released,” Sethi told the Court.

The court ordered Khan’s legal team to provide the filmmakers with a full copy of the suit and related documents. However, the filmmakers’ counsel requested more time to respond, saying they had only just received the application.

The case will now be heard again on July 1.

During the hearing, the team of filmmakers' lawyers also told the court that they had allegedly received death threats and they had also filed an FIR.

What's the controversy about?