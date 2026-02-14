/Producers Guild of India to intervene in Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute: Reports

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 was one of the most anticipated projects. Unfortunately, the movie has been put on hold after the controversial exit of Singh. Recently, it was learned that Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly demanded hefty compensation from the Dhurandhar star following his exit.

As the situation escalates, it has learned that the Producers Guild of India is planning to have a meeting with both parties to address and solve this conflict.



Producers Guild to meet Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

As reports of the fallout continue to dominate headlines, the Producers Guild of India is expected to act as a mediator and resolve the matter once and for all.

As per Mid-Day, sources have said that a formal meeting has not been set up yet and that, for now, it will be a general meeting. However, it is likely to take place by the end of February.

“No formal complaint has been placed before the general body. But both sides will be heard informally,” said a senior Guild member.

After the informal meeting, both parties will be given a 10-day window to attempt a mutual resolution.

Another source said,''If talks fail, the body is likely to escalate the issue to the Cine & TV Artistes Association [CINTAA]. CINTAA’s involvement would ensure that both producer and artiste’s interests are balanced.”

Apart from resolving the issue, the Producers Guild also wants to use this case as a reference for policy reform regarding escalating production costs.

The insider added, “Producers today are bearing disproportionate financial pressure due to expanding entourage. Seeing that stars’ entourages remain bloated, as evident from this case, it’s best to put guidelines in place.”

What’s the controversy about?



It looks like Don 3’s road to the big screen is not going to be easy. Earlier this year, Ranveer shockingly exited the project. Following this, different versions of events emerged from the actor’s side and the production house. However, no official statement has been released, and all information has come from sources.