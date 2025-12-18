/Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at The Raja Saab event, police case filed against mall owner, organisers

On Wednesday, actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed as she was leaving after the song launch of Sahana Sahana from the upcoming film The Raja Saab at a mall in Hyderabad. The actress was pushed and shoved by a massive crowd at Lulu Mall who tried to take selfies with the actress and touch her even as she tried to make her way to her car. The video of the incident went viral on social media and on Thursday, a police case has been filed against the mall and the event’s organisers.

Police case filed against mall, organisers after Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed

A case was registered in Hyderabad on Thursday against the management of Lulu Mall and the event organisers following an incident in which Nidhhi was mobbed by a large crowd. Police told PTI that a case has been registered against the mall management and organisers for holding the event without prior permission.

What happened at the event

Post the song launch event, as Nidhhi tried to make her way back to her car, a large number of fans gathered at the mall and pushed the actress and tried to touch her. The actress looked distressed as her team tried their best to shield her from the crowd.

“A celebrity was invited, and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered,” an official at the KPHB police station told the news agency.

The song was supposed to be launched at the mall at 5 PM on Wednesday. However, much like most Telugu film events, it was delayed by hours. A video taken at the mall at the beginning of the event showed that a massive crowd had already gathered to catch a glimpse of stars of the film. Actors Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar, director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and music composer Thaman were also present at the event.