You can now spend a night at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home. Here's how

The year 2020 will always be remembered as the most trying year for mankind. Pandemic, economic crisis, deaths of icons and job losses effected people world over. Not only was it a trying year for poor, but even the rich suffered it seems. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan created quite a stir on social media on Wednesday. Not for film but for putting up his Delhi home on Airbnb.



Yes you read that right. Now you can rent Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's house in New Delhi for a night via Airbnb. The house is located in Delhi's post Panchsheel Park and is now open to host guest and cinema enthusiasts.



All one has to do is enter a contest which entails fans to send in a write up explaining "what an open arms welcome means to them" and "how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home."

The house, according the website, has photos of the Khan family adorning the walls. "From a peek into their time as a young couple to glimpses into their enchanting world today, the home is a living, breathing witness to the Khan family’s life together," states the website. The house has been redesigned by Gauti Khan herself.

Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family. Through my collaboration with @airbnb_in, get a chance to be our guest :) #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 18, 2020

The guests also will get to have a festive meal that is typical in the Khan household and get to watch a movie marathon of some of SRK's best films till date.



While fans did show excitement a the prospect, Twitter had interesting observations to make.

This pandemic's hit so hard, even Shah Rukh Khan has had to rent out his house to make ends meet — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) November 18, 2020

If you go by his recent choice of movies, it hit him a few years back. — Mannangatti (@thorthumundu) November 18, 2020

tbh it makes sense i don't have money else i'd pakka spend it on shit like this — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 18, 2020

The guests will also get a return gift during the 'send-off'.