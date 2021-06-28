Yami Gautam's sister Surilie shares a sweet picture of actress post wedding

Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie shared a new picture of the actress who recently got married to her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar.

In the shared picture, Yami Gautam is dressed in a traditional green saree sporting vermillion, bangles and a mangalsutra. Yami’s sister Surilie is seen fixing Yami’s hair while the picture was taken.

Surilie shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Joy of dressing up your beautiful sister."

Responding to the post, Yami said, "Can never thank you enough for what u did (heart emoji) My one man army you are."

The new couple, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar recently returned to Mumbai. They were both seen dressed in casual traditional wear. The couple tied the knot on June 4. The ceremony was low-key and it took place in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh with the couple’s family in attendance.

Sharing the news of their wedding with a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, the couple said, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."