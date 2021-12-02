Will Salman Khan attend Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal's wedding?

“Yes!” says a close friend of the actor. “No, are you crazy? Why would he do something like that?” counters another source.

Will he? Won't he? An ongoing raging debate in the film industry concerns Salman Khan’s presence/nonpresence at Katrina Kaif’s marriage with Vicky Kaushal apparently to be held in December.

Close friends of Salman are divided on the issue. While one of them was sure Bhai would attend, the other laughed off the idea.

“Salman’s relationship has evolved from boyfriend-girlfriend to mentor-protegee. She looks up to him and seeks his advice on all important matters. Don’t be surprised if he not only attends Katrina’s wedding but also agrees to do her kanyaadan,” says a close friend.

While the matter remains unresolved—one never knows what Salman would do—one did hear of Salman’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s presence in Katrina’s life.

“Vicky who?” was apparently Salman's first response.