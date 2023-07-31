When Shah Rukh Khan had a 'frozen shoulder' because of Kajol

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan shared beautiful chemistry on screen as they starred in several romantic comedies together. One such super successful film was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which they starred as two college students who had a different vision of their foreseeable future.

Talking about the film which brought a whirlwind change in the lives of the two actors, Kajol opened up about her camaraderie with Shah Rukh Khan and how it all translated to their on-screen chemistry. In the poster of the film DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen smiling as he picks up Kajol on his shoulder. Speaking about shooting for it, Kajol remembered that Shah Rukh Khan did not let her feel heavy at all and they shot the scene with ease.

What it was like for Shah Rukh Khan to pick up Kajol for the film's poster

“One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?'"

Agreeing that it looked effortless, Kajol said, “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit on his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.' He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, he had a frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’ (that time it was wow).”

SRK and Kajol's films together

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in several films together. The two starred in Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dilwale. Kajol recently made her web show debut with The Trial. She will now be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.

