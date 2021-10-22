Watch: Trailer of the award-winning film 'Tryst with Destiny' is here!

SonyLIV is gearing up for the release of Prashant Nair’s anthology series, 'Tryst with Destiny', named after the landmark speech of 1947.

A collection of four distinct short stories, Tryst with destiny attempts to explore how far we’ve come since.

The anthology beautifully captures the socio-economic inequalities that exist in society. Each chapter tells the story of an individual in contemporary India and his or her struggle to be 'what destiny intended them to be.’

'Tryst with Destiny' was the only Indian film at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020 where it won the Best Screenplay Award.

Directed by Prashant Nair, the anthology features Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor BanerjeeGeetanjali Thapa, and Suhasini Maniratnam in prominent roles. Jointly produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films and French Studio Backup Media, Tryst With Destiny, will soon be streaming on SonyLIV.