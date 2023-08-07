Watch: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel spotted at Attari-Wagah border ahead of Gadar 2 release
Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.
As they hope to recreate their onscreen magic with the second part of Gadar, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were spotted at the Attari-Wagah border. Ahead of the release of their film, Gadar 2, a paparazzi account posted a clip of the actors.
In the video, singer Udit Narayan is seen singing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha songs “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” and “Ghar Aaja Pardesi”. Both Sunny and Ameesha Patel can be seen having a good time and enjoying themselves. The singer was seen wearing an olive green shirt and a matching jacket and pants.
Ameesha and Sunny both decked up in ethnic outfits. While Ameesha wore a blue suit, Sunny Deol was in a yellow kurta, white pyjamas and matched it with an olive green turban. Ameesha and Sunny wore ethnic outfits, which channelled their characters in the film. The co-actors also performed bhangra after the Beating Retreat Ceremony.
Watch the video here:
Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer of Gadar 2 on Instagram. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy.
Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. So as to brush up people with the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released in the theatres on June 9. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11.
