Watch: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel spotted at Attari-Wagah border ahead of Gadar 2 release

As they hope to recreate their onscreen magic with the second part of Gadar, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were spotted at the Attari-Wagah border. Ahead of the release of their film, Gadar 2, a paparazzi account posted a clip of the actors.

In the video, singer Udit Narayan is seen singing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha songs “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” and “Ghar Aaja Pardesi”. Both Sunny and Ameesha Patel can be seen having a good time and enjoying themselves. The singer was seen wearing an olive green shirt and a matching jacket and pants.

Ameesha and Sunny both decked up in ethnic outfits. While Ameesha wore a blue suit, Sunny Deol was in a yellow kurta, white pyjamas and matched it with an olive green turban. Ameesha and Sunny wore ethnic outfits, which channelled their characters in the film. The co-actors also performed bhangra after the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer of Gadar 2 on Instagram. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. So as to brush up people with the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released in the theatres on June 9. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11.

