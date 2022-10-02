Watch: Shilpa Shetty performs Gujarati dance Garba with an injured leg

If you are a fan of Bollywood films or have seen 'Celebrity Big Brother (British series 5)', you must remember Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her love for dance. The actress is currently grabbing headlines for her viral video, in which she is seen dancing on one leg due to an injury.

To mark the festive season, the 47-year-old actress kept her walker aside and decided to do Gujratai dance Garba on Falguni Pathak's song 'Vasaladi'. Fans gushed and praised the actress for the viral video.

Donning a blue and white ethnic outfit, the actress showed her moves in the clip. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s the season to be Gujarati! Dancing (even if it’s on one leg) on my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya @falgunipathak12 #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorOfTheDay #blue." Check it out below.

In the comment section, 'Shark Tank India' star Ghazal Alagh wrote, "Such a powerhouse of energy." Rohit Roy commented, "Take it easy bro!!" Meanwhile, fans left heart and smiley emojis on the post.

The actress injured her leg last month while shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial 'Indian Police Force'. She is still recovering and will resume shoot once her doctor gives her the green signal.

The diva has been motivating fans to keep their fitness in check at all times. Recently, she shared an Instagram video to demonstrate her favourite upper body exercises, which anyone with leg injuries can do.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in 'Nikamma'. Next, she will star in 'Sukhee'. She also has Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' in the pipeline.