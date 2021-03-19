Watch: Karan Johar shares teaser of upcoming anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Karan Johar shared the teaser of his upcoming project titled ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.

It is an anthology of four films that will stream on Netflix. It’s created by filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

"I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix,” he added.

The teaser shows glimpses of four distinct stories as it opens with Fatima Sana Shaikh decked up as a new bride for her wedding night. It then goes on to show glimpses of Konkona Sen Sharma who is apparently miffed at something and is seen punching a man on his face.

In another clip, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen driving a scooty with Konkona riding pillion. Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen as a mother of a school-going girl.

Shefali Shah is also seen in a new avatar in the teaser and so is Manav Kaul.

The teaser also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee of the ‘Paatal Lok’ fame.