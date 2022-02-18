Watch 'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays ruthless gangster

Akshay Kumar is back with yet another masala entertainer as makers shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Scheduled for a release this Holi, Akshay Kumar can be seen playing a gangster with a stone eye.

The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starts with an introduction to Myra Devekar, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, who wants to make a film on a gangster named Bachchhan Paandey. She convinces her friend Vishu, played by Arshad Warsi, to accompany her on her mission.

Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar is shown as a deadly gangster, who is always on a killing spree.

Watch the film's trailer here:

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is written by Nischay Kuttanda. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit theatres on March 18.