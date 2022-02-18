Watch 'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays ruthless gangster

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchhan Paandey’. Photograph:( Twitter )
Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit theatres on March 18.
Akshay Kumar is back with yet another masala entertainer as makers shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Scheduled for a release this Holi, Akshay Kumar can be seen playing a gangster with a stone eye.
The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starts with an introduction to Myra Devekar, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, who wants to make a film on a gangster named Bachchhan Paandey. She convinces her friend Vishu, played by Arshad Warsi, to accompany her on her mission.
Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar is shown as a deadly gangster, who is always on a killing spree.
Watch the film's trailer here:
‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is written by Nischay Kuttanda. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit theatres on March 18.