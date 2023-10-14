Watch | PM Narendra Modi reacts to the Garba song penned by him years ago: Bring back many memories

This Navratri groove on the Garba song penned by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, you have read it right! On Saturday, the song titled ''Garbo'', which was written by PM Modi years ago, was unveiled.



The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Dhavni, who is known for songs like ''Vaaste'' and ''Leja Re'', penned a gratitude note for PM Modi. Taking to X, the singer wrote that she wanted to recreate the song with a fresh rhythm and flavour.



“Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life,” she wrote.

Watch here - https://t.co/WSYdPImzSJ

Her post got a quick response from the honourable Prime Minister. Re-sharing Dhavani's post, PM Modi thanked the entire team as he went on to praise the lovely rendition of the song that he penned years ago.

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

PM Modi's post read, "Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now, but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba."



Directed by Nadeem Shah, the vibrant and soulful music video features Bhanushali and shows people dancing their hearts out.



In the statement, Jackky Bhagnani said, ''Garbo is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it’s a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that Garbo will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.”



Sharad Navratri, a nine-day-long festival celebrated by the Hindu community worldwide, will begin on October 15 and

conclude on October 14, 2023. The festival is celebrated differently across India. In the northeastern state of Gujarat, where PM Modi was born and raised, the festival is celebrated in the grandest form with the Garba and Dandiya night organisation across the state.