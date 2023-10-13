Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki not postponed, keeps its date for Christmas 2023

No, the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is not being pushed to a later date. Several reports had claimed that Dunki was getting postponed due to the delay in the post-production of the film. But now a report in Pinkvilla has stated that makers have squashed reports that claim that there would be a delay in the film's release. Dunki will be releasing on Christmas 2023 - the same day as Prabhas' Salaar-Part 1: Ceasefire hits the theatres



Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had stated that Dunki may get postponed. He wrote, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release." On X, film news page Lets Cinema wrote, "Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation."



About Dunki



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. This will be SRK's first film with Hirani and Pannu. A few weeks back Khan himself had confirmed that Dunki would be releasing according to the scheduled date during a chat with his fans on X.



Dunki will be Khan's third release of 2023. The actor started the year with a bang as Pathaan created box office records. His last release Jawaan smashed Pathaan's box office records and became the highest-earning Hindi film ever. Expectations, therefore, are high from Dunki.



While the film's plot is not known yet, it is speculated that Dunki is a film based on immigrants, primarily Indians, who take risky and illegal routes to cross international borders for countries like the USA.



Salaar release date announcement



Last month, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film Salaar announced that the film will hit theatres on December 22. On Instagram, production house Hombale Films shared a new poster of Salaar which they captioned, “Coming bloody soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.” Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarn in the lead roles.