Did you know? Kriti Sanon learnt to ride a bike for her role in Ganapath

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon went the extra mile to play her part in the upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The film co-stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.



The much-awaited actioner is set in the future, and with this actioner, the makers aim to deliver a visual spectacle like never seen before to the masses. Having received an extraordinary response to the teaser, trailer, and song, the film is already one of the anticipated films of the season. Besides Tiger's action avatar, Kriti Sanon's completely new avatar has piqued the interest of the masses, and they are excited to see the new shade of the actress in the film.



The trailer teaser presents the actress riding a bike for the first time in her career. The actress learnt to ride a to get prepared for her character in the film, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Sanon perform some thrilling stunts on the bike.



Sanon also went for a rigorous training session where she got herself prepared for the action sequences in the film. The actress underwent nine months of training sessions to get into the shape of the character.



Since the trailer dropped, fans can't stop praising the colossal scale of the film. Tiger Shroff's rise into a new world and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences will leave fans stunned. To add more intrigue to the world of Ganapath, the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who is sure to keep you invested Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.