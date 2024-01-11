Viral | Emotional father Aamir gets teary-eyed during Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Aamir Khan's little princess, Ira Khan, got married to her prince charming, Nupur Shikhare, in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, India, on January 10. Before their big fat wedding in a picturesque place, the couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, India.

After three days of wedding festivities, Ira and Nupur finally got married in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family. Inside photos and videos from the wedding have been all over the internet. However, one clip that has made the netizens emotional was of Father Aamir getting teary-eyed during the ceremony.

The clip that has been widely shared shows Aamir wiping his tears off after Ira and Nupur were pronounced husband and wife.

Ira and Nupur had a Christian wedding in Udaipur. For her big day, Ira chose a pristine white gown. Her full-sleeve gown was embroidered with white lace and crystals. She completed her look with a diamond bracelet earrings and a flower tiara. She tied her hair in a side bun and kept her makeup simple.