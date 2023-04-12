Tooth Pari trailer out: Check OTT release date, cast & director of this unusual love story

Tooth Pari OTT release date: Netflix India has dropped the trailer for its upcoming series Tooth Pari which shows an unusual love story between a shy dentist and a patient who is actually a vampire. The series stars Tanya Manikatala and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead and the story follows their romance. The story will be unique as it will show complicated love between a human and a vampire. The story is set in the City of Joy, Kolkata where the love story will unfold in mysterious ways.

The trailer introduces us to the vampire Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) who falls in love with a dentist Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari). Their love has Rumi promising that she won’t ever bite again but there are a host of other characters who are a part of this universe.

The genre of the story is of that ‘romantic fantasy thriller’ and it is promoted as a love story with other-worldly elements. We have seen a lot of vampire love stories like Twilight and Vampire Diaries, in which the male character is portrayed as a vampire. This will be an interesting watch as it will be the first time that a female will be seen on the other side of the story.

Tooth Pari OTT release date and where to watch

The series will be available to watch on Netflix on April 20, 2023. On Twitter, Netflix India shared the first trailer of the series with the caption, "She was a vampire girl, he was a dentist boy. What could go wrong? Catch Rumi and Roy’s story, in Tooth Pari. Arrives 20th April!"

Tooth Pari cast and director

Other than the main lead, the show also stars Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee, Revathy, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome. Revathy plays the leader of a Cutmundus, which appears to be a clan of witches who are dead set against the vampires and Sikander Kher plays a cop, who appears to be caught in this mess of non-human entities.

The series is directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India. While talking about the series, Pratim said in a statement, “While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. The series brings together some of the best actors we have in the country who tap into their wild side to get under the skin of these unique characters. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences.”



WATCH WION LIVE HERE