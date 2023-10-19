The Archies: First song from the film Suno takes you back in time

The first song of the much-awaited film The Archies is finally out! The song Suno features newbies Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda who are introduced in the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's world of Archies.



Set in the 1960s, the song exudes the perfect retro charm as the characters and the town of Riverdale is introduced to the audience.

Sunoh, is a song created by the ingenious duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and the young and talented Dot, performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

Legendary Lyricist Javed Akhtar said "Writing Sunoh was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s' rock and roll era. It's a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of 'The Archies' has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, said, "With Sunoh we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. The Archies is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, and nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with Gen Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart so they nailed it.



An exciting ensemble cast spearheaded by the emerging talents of Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda; the adaptation brings The Archies to life. This live-action musical transports viewers on an enchanting journey back to the captivating era of the 1960s, set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.



The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.

