Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar and gang seek out love and pleasure in this comedy 

Bhumi Pednekar headlines a new coming-of-age saga of young women and their quest to find the right partner. The trailer of Thank You For Coming was unveiled on Wednesday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a comedy about a bunch of young women and their misadventures. Along with Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.



The trailer kicks off with Bhumi Pednekar’s character celebrating her 30th birthday and reflecting on the fact that she has never experienced orgasm despite being in a relationship.



The video showcases Bhumi’s quest to find both the fairytale romance and sexual pleasure, with her friends providing her with support and much-needed advice.



The trailer also teases a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.



Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and co-produced by his wife Rhea Kapoor. The movie is is also backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Watch the trailer of Thank You For Coming here:





Apart from the cast mentioned earlier, the film also stars Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, and Saloni Daini. The movie is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.



Rhea Kapoor, discussing the film, had earlier said, “Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out-and-out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter. It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start. I’ve had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we cannot wait for the world to see what we have made.”



Thank You for Coming will be released on October 6.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE