Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen looks promising as transwoman Shree Gauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen is back with yet another fierce avatar. In her upcoming web series titled Taali, former Miss Universe Sen is playing the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The hotly anticipated show will premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.

Taali trailer

On Saturday, the first trailer for Sushmita's upcoming series was released. The almost two-minute clip takes us into the inspirational yet brave journey of Sawant, played by Sen. The trailer gives us a hint that the series will primarily focus on Sawant's fight for transgender rights and recognition in India.

In the voiceover, Sen can be heard saying the powerful dialogue, "Swaabhimaan, sammaan aur swantantrata, mujhe yeh teeno chahiye (self-respect, respect, freedom, I want all three of these).''

In the trailer, we also see a glimpse of Sen sporting the look of a boy, apparently, a young Sawant from her college days. The frame cuts, and we see Sushmita in her boldest avatar, wearing a saree and a big bindi.

In one scene, we also see the group of transgender people touching the feet of Shawant (Sushmita) as a mark of respect.

Sen shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, "From gaali to taali, the journey of Shreegauri Sawant. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender.''

Watch the teaser of the Tali here:

The series is directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, with the script written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?

Born in Pune, India, Shreegauri Sawant aka Gauri Sawant is a renowned transgender activist. Sawant was raised by her grandmother after her mother died when she was 7 years old. She left her home at the tender age of 14 or 15, as she didn't want to be a disappointment to her dad, who was a police officer.

Sawant is the director of the NGO Sakhi Charchowghi Trust, which helps transgender people and people affected by HIV/AIDS. In addition to her work for the welfare of her community, Sawant also becomes the first transgender person to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of transgender people. In 2008, Gauri also adopted a girl named Gayatri.



On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of her highly appreciated series Aarya.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE