Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims hospital employee who conducted post mortem

Two years since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, the case and controversy around it, refuses to die down. Now an employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has claimed that the actor was murdered on June 14 2020 and did not die by suicide. After his body was found, the actor's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.



While speaking to the news agency ANI, Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), claimed that there were several marks on the actor's body and neck. Shah recalled that he was on duty on 14 June 2020 and a VIP body had been received at the hospital.



"When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant. His turn came at around 11 PM at night. As the examination began, there were discussions happening within the staff that it was a case of suicide. I felt it looked different. I have an experience of 28 years and can somewhat understand looking at a body whether it is a suicide case or not. When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later, "Shah said to the news agency.