Sunny Deol on India-Pakistan relation, 'political game leads to hatred'

Actor Sunny Deol's most anticipated movie, Gadar 2, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. On Wednesday, the trailer for the film was launched at an event in Mumbai. While addressing the media, the actor-turned-politician blamed politics for the hatred between Pakistan and India.

What did Sunny Deol say?

Speaking to the media, the actor, who is making his on-screen comeback with Gadar 2, said that the people of the neighbouring country have "equal love" for each other.



"It is all not about what to give and what to take, it is about humanity. There shouldn't be any fights. There is equal love on both sides.'' Further speaking in Hindi, Deol added, as per NDTV, ''Yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. (It is the political game that gives birth to hatred), and you will see the same in this film as well.''



"Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. (People don't want us to fight with each other). After all, we are from the same land," the actor added.

After teasing the audience with several posters and short glimpses, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the trailer for the movie. The trailer showed Sunny reprising his iconic role of Tara Singh and Amisha Patel as Sakeena, however, the life of the couple turns upside down when their son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, gets stuck in Pakistan.

Gadar 2 trailer





To save the life of his son and bring him back to India, Tara Singh crosses the border once again. The trailer is full of action and thrills.

The movie is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic action movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first part was helmed by Anil Sharma and featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. The movie will hit theatres on August 11.

