Shreyas Talpade says 'priorities' have changed after heart attack: 'This is technically a second life'

Last year, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. The actor has recovered well and is doing fine now. He will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath.

While promoting his movie, Talpade talked about his heart attack and how life has changed since then.

In an interview with Indian Express, Talpade said that he has ''changed priorities'' and this is his second chance in his life.

“Till the 14th of December I was a man obsessed with work. I have been working non-stop technically for the past 30 years or so. I was just focusing on my career and that was about it. We keep saying that we try to spend quality time with our family but that doesn’t happen, your priority is work and you are running after that,” says Shreyas.

“Post that (heart attack) obviously the priorities have changed. Now my priority is my family, my health, and then comes work. So I feel that if you have to be here for a longer time then you have to take it easy. It is like the story of the hare and the tortoise. What I have learnt is that the tortoise goes at its own pace, consistently, slowly, one step at a time, that is all that matters. There are times when the hare keeps running ahead and then getting tired and keep resting, but I don’t think it is a sustainable way of doing things. I don’t think it works like that… You take it slow, take it easy, because there are other more important things in life that are happening around you, especially your family, your child growing up. So what happens to all those things?”

He shared, “In that scenario I felt that this is technically a second life, a second opportunity that not many people get, and I wouldn’t like to abuse it. So I am just taking it easy for now.

On Dec 15, Shreyas suffered a heart attack after wrapping the shoot in Mumbai, India. He was quickly taken to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area and underwent angioplasty.



Talpade will next be seen in the Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath. The film will be released in the theatres on March 1, 2024.