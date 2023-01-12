'Shehzada' trailer out! Kartik Aaryan back with another massy entertainer

2022's first bonafide hit was 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan in a goofy avatar. His next outing 'Freddy' may have received a mix response from the audience, but Kartik is back with yet another mass entertainer called 'Shehzada'. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the trailer which he captioned, "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 10th Feb Only In Theatres." The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Bose Roy and Manisha Koirala. It is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.



The approximately 3 -minute-long trailer showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, and quirky dialogues definitely heightens the curiosity level of the fans.



Kartik and Kriti on Thursday arrived at the Gaiety Galaxy theatre for the grand launch of the trailer where fans gathered around them to catch a glimpse. The `Dhamaka` actor looked dapper as he donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt, whereas Kriti looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder deep-neck red gown.The duo was seen clicking selfies with their fans at the theatre.

'Shehzada' will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. The film also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.Talking about the film, Director Rohit Dhawan said, "The trailer just gives a small taste of what the audiences are in for! A great family entertainer, Shehzada is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."



Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was a great time working on Shehzada, we wanted to launch the trailer in mass way to connect to the larger audiences, I`m super ecstatic with the response the trailer has got!"