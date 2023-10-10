Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised days after film release, Rhea Kapoor pays a visit

Shehnaaz Gill has fallen sick. Few days after the release of her film Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz has checked into a hospital in Mumbai. The actress is reportedly recovering from food poisoning. Late last night, the film’s co-producer, Rhea Kapoor, turned up at the hospital to pay her a visit. In one photo, Rhea could be spotted waving at the photographers as she exited the hospital.

Shehnaaz Gill streamed live from her hospital bed, as she reached out to fans, thanking them for their support. A video of the live session was shared by fans online. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a hospital gown and lying down on the bed. She can be heard addressing her fans in the video as she said, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich, wasn't well. I have a food infection.)"

One fan wrote, “Get well soon.. take care.” Another commented, “Tu sherni hai humari (you are our lioness).”

Anil Kapoor commented on her live session. He wrote, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (all are watching the film and appreciating it).” In the film, Shehnaaz plays Rushi Kalra. Thank You For Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. The coming-of-age comedy is directed by Karan Boolani from a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

Shehnaaz rose to fame after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss. Fans appreciated Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry on the reality show.

