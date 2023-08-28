Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to release on this date at Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film marks the first collaboration between Khan and director Atlee, who is predominantly known for his work in South cinema.



In July, the makers released a prevue of Jawan, and it took the internet by storm. In the past two months, the film has already created a massive buzz among moviegoers. The release date is just around the corner, and now it's time for the trailer.



Today, Khan took to X, earlier known as Twitter, and shared that the trailer will be released on August 31st at 9 p.m.



He wrote, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

Soon after Khan revealed the date, excited fans were quick to react. One user wrote, ''Global Superstar.''



Another release, ''Going to be a Trademark for Indian Cinema 🔥''



Jawan's New Song Release -



Before the trailer news, Khan revealed that the new song from the film, titled #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya will be released tomorrow, August 29th.

Sharing the poster of the song, he wrote, ''#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full Song Tomorrow!''

Jawan's Box Office Anticipation -



There has been enough buzz around the film, with many saying that it will open with a huge box office collection. According to several reports, the film is set to garner $ 1 billion on its opening day. The advance booking of the film has already started, and it has already collected whopping numbers in advance booking in the US.



On Wednesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Jawan’s advance bookings in the United States have crossed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore).



The post reads, "#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA. Crosses $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187; Locations – 367; Shows – 1607; Tickets – 9691," read the post.



Directed by Atlee, the film also features south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, the action thriller also features Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. The pan-India project, which will be released in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will hit theatres on September 7.

