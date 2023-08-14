Shah Rukh Khan's handwritten essay from his college days goes viral on social media
Story highlights
Shah Rukh Khan, often lovingly referred to as the King of Bollywood, has always been known for his charismatic personality and wit.
Shah Rukh Khan, often lovingly referred to as the King of Bollywood, has always been known for his charismatic personality and wit.
Shah Rukh Khan, often lovingly referred to as the King of Bollywood, has always been known for his charismatic personality and wit. Turns out the actor, whose last release Pathaan was a stupendous success, was always very good with his words. Proof of which can be seen in an old handwritten essay that Khan had written during his college days when he used to live in Delhi with his family.
The essay has taken social media by storm, showcasing the superstar's charm even before he graced the silver screen.
The viral essay by SRK offers an intimate look into the actor's early life and personality. The excerpt from the essay reads, "I had a very happy childhood as far as I remember. I was the second normal child born to my parents after a five-year age gap with my elder sister. My actions at the age of 5 years were those of any other kid down the block - winking at girls of the Manavsthali School, throwing flying kisses at aunts 6-7 times my age, and dancing to the tune of Chakke pe Chakka."
The actor also talks about his interest in theatre and why he chose Hansraj College for graduation as he felt the dramatics society of the college was the best.
SRK Archives:— ع (@_IlyaQairyna_) December 4, 2021
An essay that Shah Rukh had written in his younger days. pic.twitter.com/ruf2vhOuEL
trending now
As news of the handwritten essay spread across social media platforms, fans were quick to react with admiration and nostalgia.
Many pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan's wit and charm had been evident long before his rise to stardom.
One user wrote, "The wit was always there and for such a long essay, handwriting is pretty fine. So basically he was the charming Raj/Rahul in real life and it makes sense that he played them so naturally…"
Khan's film Jawan is set to release on 7 September. It has the actor teaming up with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.