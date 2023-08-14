Shah Rukh Khan's handwritten essay from his college days goes viral on social media

Shah Rukh Khan, often lovingly referred to as the King of Bollywood, has always been known for his charismatic personality and wit. Turns out the actor, whose last release Pathaan was a stupendous success, was always very good with his words. Proof of which can be seen in an old handwritten essay that Khan had written during his college days when he used to live in Delhi with his family.



The essay has taken social media by storm, showcasing the superstar's charm even before he graced the silver screen.



The viral essay by SRK offers an intimate look into the actor's early life and personality. The excerpt from the essay reads, "I had a very happy childhood as far as I remember. I was the second normal child born to my parents after a five-year age gap with my elder sister. My actions at the age of 5 years were those of any other kid down the block - winking at girls of the Manavsthali School, throwing flying kisses at aunts 6-7 times my age, and dancing to the tune of Chakke pe Chakka."