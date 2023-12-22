Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black as he attends producer Anand Pandit's birthday bash

Man of the moment Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing on Thursday night dressed in a black suit as he posed for the shutterbugs at producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash. He greeted the paparazzi in his trademark style and also posed with the birthday boy on the red carpet. Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, opened to encouraging numbers on Thursday morning.



Dunki released on December 21 and morning shows as early as 5:15 am ran to packed theatres in Mumbai. This was Khan's first appearance at an event post the release of Dunki.



SRK looked dapper dressed in black. He also wore dark glasses and sported a ponytail.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Shah Rukh Khan attends the 60th Birthday party of Producer Anand Pandit in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/36NPpuePj7 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023 ×

Among others who graced the event were Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

#ShahRukhKhan special words with signature at Anand Pandit’s birthday bash ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eVnpGf9uwv — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 21, 2023 ×

Dunki screening



Earlier in the day, a special screening of Dunki was held in Mumbai which was attended by Shah Rukh's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur.



About Dunki



Dunki is SRK and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration together. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores



Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.



WION's review of Dunki



WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Even though the film runs on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's name, he or his character do not loom large over others. Instead, it's the ensemble cast that works well with the narrative. Pannu, Grover and Kochhar are splendid as the three buffoons desperate to move to London. Pannu and SRK's romance is slightly underwhelming and only shines in the song 'Lut Put Gaya'. Khan somehow takes a step back or perhaps it's the story that makes all other characters stand out more than Hardy. One can't comprehend why Hardy makes so much effort to help the three- considering he has not known them for long,'' read the review here.