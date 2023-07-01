Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Day 2 collection dips a bit, weekend hike expected

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, earned around Rs 7.19 crore on day two, taking its total two-day earnings to around Rs 17 crore. The tracking website predicts a collection of around Rs 8 crore on Saturday and more on Sunday. Due to Friday being a working day, the movie's profits marginally decreased. Satyaprem Ki Katha is anticipated to gain momentum throughout the weekend, as the movie is receiving supportive word-of-mouth and mostly favourable reviews from critics.

The movie will have a good hold at the box office over the weekend, and based on trends in booking, Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, expects it to draw in families. Kartik and Kiara expressed their gratitude to the fans on their social media channels. Kartik wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha winning Hearts and Numbers 🤍 Thank You to the AUDIENCE 🙏🏻.”



Kiara, who is getting a lot of love and acclaim for her part in the movie, thanked her followers on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful.”



In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, actors Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania play significant roles in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a big hit the previous year, grossing almost Rs 185 crore domestically.