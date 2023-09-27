Sarwat Gilani starrer Farar gets a thunderous response at its global premiere at Chicago Film Festival

Farar recently premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. A remarkable collaboration between Zindagi and Applause Entertainment, Farar made waves at the international film festival. The event was graced by the presence of luminaries like the director Mehreen Jabbar and producers Shailja Kejriwal, and Umnia Iftikhar, who shared their insights in a post-screening interview.

At the festival, audiences were left in awe, underlining the show's powerful impact on hearts and minds. On their show’s global premiere in Chicago, producer Shailja Kejriwal said, “Premiering at CSAFF was such a joy! To have a sold out show with people from all over south asia watching our content together was emotional for the entire team! The first venture between Applause and Zindagi was off to a flying start! Huge thanks to the organisers of CSAFF for their warmth and hospitality and for making this moment possible!”

Meanwhile, director Mehreen Jabbar said, “It was heartwarming to see the response to Farar and to know that it resonated so deeply with the audience. What was so encouraging for us was also the fact that person after person kept telling us that they couldn’t wait to see the remaining episodes.”

Plot of Farar

The show is based on the themes of friendship, freedom, and hope and is directed by Mehreen Jabbar. The show features leading Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan and is set in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.