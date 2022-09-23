Samantha looks mesmerising in 'Shaakuntalam' new poster, film to release on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam' release date is here. The much-awaited film of the year is all set to be released in theatres on November 4 in five languages – Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.



On Friday, the makers dropped the intriguing poster featuring the lead stars of the film Samantha and Dev Mohan. As always, the 'Family Man 2' actor is looking 'mesmarising' in a greyish ensemble as she's posing with her lead co-star Dev, who is playing the role of mighty King Dushyant.



The movie touted to be a love saga is based on the acclaimed play 'Shakuntala' by great poet Kalidasa. More details about the film have been kept under wraps.



"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from Nov 4th 2022 Worldwide!'' makers tweeted.

The historical film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar and it also stars Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the film debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha. She will play the role of prince Bharata.

The first poster of the movie was released earlier this year in February.

The movie is backed by his daughter Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, who are producing the films under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions.

On the work front, Samantha has a movie titled 'Yashoda' in her bag and she's also working with 'Liger' fame Vijay Deverakonda in the film 'Kushi'.