Sam Bahadur to get world digital premiere on India's 75th Republic Day

The wait is finally over for those who couldn’t watch Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur in the theatres as the film is set to get its OTT premiere soon. The film has been acquired by ZEE5 and will exclusively stream on the platform from January 26, which happens to be India’s Republic Day.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production, Sam Bahadur can be labelled as a war biopic that chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey. In addition to Vicky, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.

The film Sam Bahadur explores the highs and lows in Sam Manekshaw’s illustrious career and his journey to become the first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshall. This biopic sheds light on Manekshaw's unparalleled contributions to the nation.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on the OTT premiere of the film said, "Sam Bahadur is very special to me. The idea for this movie came to me during a period when I had stepped away from the industry, and now, being a part of this project fills me with immense gratitude and pride. In a country abundant with icons, we often forget to celebrate their stories. This film is my humble attempt to bring forth the inspiring narrative of a brave hero, Sam Manekshaw, and share it with the world. Collaborating with ZEE5 for its world digital premiere is a wonderful opportunity to give this beautiful story the platform it deserves. I hope audiences appreciate the remarkable journey we have embarked on with this film."

Director Meghna Gulzar shared, "Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it.”