Salman Khan to keep Eid promise for 'Radhe', to release film in theatres

Salman Khan has made a new announcement regarding the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe’. In a special letter released by the Bollywood star on his social media handles, Salman wrote that in lieu of a request by the Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country for a theatrical release of his upcoming film, Radhe -- he has agreed for the same.

He wrote: “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."

He has also urged everyone to take all safety precautions necessary while going out to the theatres and consider their safety the top priority.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will release keeping with the tradition of Salman Khan’s Eid releases. It will release this year on Eid 2021.

‘Radhe’ is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani in the lead opposite Salman Khan along with Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.