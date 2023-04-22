Salman Khan, Aamir Khan are celebrating Eid together; see viral pic

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan posed together for a picture after ages. In no time, the post went viral online and netizens flooded the comment section with compliments and loved-up notes. Fans were all heart for the two Khans!

Looking dapper in a black shirt and matching pants, Salman can be seen taking the selfie with Aamir, who is dressed in a simple blue T-shirt and black denim pants. They are seen smiling from ear to ear for the lens.

In the caption, Salman wrote, "Chand Mubarak." Check it out below!

Coming to the professional front, Salman's latest Eid offering to his fans is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Salman shared a video to wish people "Eid Mubarak" and also to ask his fans to watch the movie with their families on the special day. In the caption, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." Check it out below!

Aamir Kham, on the other hand, was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is currently on the lookout for a nice script for his next project. And, according to reports, he is keen to do an action flick.

A source recently told ETimes, "Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like Dhoom 3, Ghajini, Sarfarosh, and Ghulam. He took a break in between as he didn't want to repeat himself with similar content. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script which will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action."

