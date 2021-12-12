Saira Banu gets emotional during rare outing for special event on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary

Former actor Saira Banu on Saturday broke down in tears while making a rare public appearance on her late husband Dilip Kumar`s 99th birth anniversary.



She had visited filmmaker Subhash Ghai`s Whistling Woods institute in Mumbai for a special event, where students and faculty had gathered to pay tribute with a mural commemorating the legendary actor.

Ghai took to his Twitter handle and talking about the event wrote, "We all were in tears to see Mrs saira dilip kumar breaking down emotionally while speaking on her great DILIP KUMAR on his birthday today celebrated by students n faculty @Whistling_Woods who Paid a tribute with a huge painting of #DILIP KUMAR on FAMEWALL of institute."Videos of Saira`s visit to the institute have been also making the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, a teary-eyed Saira could be seen being consoled by Dharmendra, who was also present at the event, and Ghai. In another one, she was also seen kissing the late star`s frame that had his handprint.

Saira and Dilip had been married for 55 years before the latter passed away earlier this year owing to a prolonged illness. After his death, in August, Saira was also hospitalised due to issues with her blood pressure levels in the same hospital where Dilip had been earlier.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 this year and an era ended in Bollywood. In a career spanning nearly six decades, the star had delivered several unforgettable movies and moments that touched the hearts of many.



He had worked in three films that were helmed by Ghai. Their first movie together was `Vidhata` in 1982 followed by `Karma` in 1986 and `Saudagar` 1991.