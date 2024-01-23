Saif Ali Khan returns home from hospital after shoulder surgery, assures media he is recovering

Saif Ali Khan waved at fans and the paparazzi as he returned home on Tuesday after undergoing a tricep surgery in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Monday. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and denims and brown shoes, Khan looked fit even though his left arm was in a sling.



As he stepped out of his car outside his home, he smiled and waved at the paps, assuring them that he was recovering. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan briefly stood by his side and the couple posed together before Kareena went inside the building.



Khan was admitted to the hospital after an old injury aggravated while performing a stunt in his upcoming film.

While sharing a statement with the media, the actor said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."