Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Karan Johar's film earns impressive numbers

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is having an outstanding run at the box office. The film which marks the comeback of Johar to the directorial chair after a gap of seven years, opened with rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, who praised Johar's film as a quintessential Bollywood family drama.

Today, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-led film has completed one week at the theatres and looking at its box office, seems like the film is not going to slow down soon at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the first four days of its release, and now today the film stands at Rs 73.33 crore mark.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, previously known as Twitter,''#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1… The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz.''

The romantic saga earned well at the box office despite facing tough competition from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The biggest Hollywood releases are also performing outstandingly in theatres.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Basheer, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a Punjabi lad Rocky Randhawa, who falls in love with Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. While Rocky is a fun-loving boy, Rani is a successful TV journalist. How two people from totally different backgrounds fall in love and make their families agree to their marriage, makes up the rest of the plot.

WION's Shomini Sen called the film a predictable but fun family entertainer. "Despite the predictability and its duration, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a wholesome family movie. It touches upon relevant topics but doesn't delve deeper and keeps entertainment as its primary focus. It's light, fun and just the kind of film that you would want to watch with your entire family," Sen wrote. Read the full review here.

