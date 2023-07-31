Rocky Aur Rani... box office: Ranveer Singh's film witnesses massive jump on Sunday

Karan Johar's rom-com drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened with decent box office numbers on Friday. After a two-day run, the film saw a major jump in numbers on Sunday. The film, starring two stalwarts of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has garnered outstanding reviews from the audience and critics alike, calling it a ''mass entertainer'' and a ''perfect family drama''.



After a slow opening on Friday and Saturday, Karan Johar's directorial witnessed a major jump in numbers. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on X, previously known as Twitter.

Adarsh stated that the film has seen a major growth in numbers in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. He shared that the movie saw a phenomenal jump on Saturday and Sunday taking the total collection of the film to Rs 45.90 crore.

''IT’S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz,'' Taran post reads.

''The performance at major centres was strong from Day 1, but the excellent growth at Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres on Sat and Sun has silenced all naysayers, who felt it wouldn’t break into non-metro centres, especially the #Hindi circuits… Clearly indicates that super-strong word of mouth has come into play. #RRKPK needs to maintain the grip on the crucial make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… And also stay strong on remaining weekdays.''

The romantic saga is facing quite a competition at the box office from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The biggest Hollywood releases are also performing outstandingly in theatres.

The viral Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kissing scene:

The audience is loving Ranveer and Alia's chemistry, but the one thing that has created a major buzz across social media is the kissing scene between veteran actor Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Talking about the viral kissing scene with Shabana, the actor told the Indian news channel News18, "I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

In the film, Dharmendra plays the role of Ranveer's grandfather, while Shabana is playing the role of Alia's grandmother. Dharmendra and Shabana are old lovers who are reunited with the help of their children.

More about Rocky Aur Rani..

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a Punjabi lad Rocky Randhawa, who falls in love with Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. While Rocky is a fun-loving boy, Rani is a successful TV journalist. How two people from totally different backgrounds fall in love and make their families agree to their marriage, makes up the rest of the plot.

